Best of Brooklyn: Students win app-making award

Students from the Secondary School of Journalism in Park Slope have won Samsung's national Solve for Tomorrow competition with an app that pairs needy students with free lunch. News 12 reported in January that a group of students from the school was working on an app to help students find free meals.

