Beloved Brownsville basketball legend busted for leading heroin ring

A 65-year-old former NCAA and "beloved" American Basketball Association Brownsville basketball player allegedly ran a major heroin distribution ring that came crashing down on Wednesday after a nearly eight-month-long investigation, officials said. Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stood in front of $185,000 in cash, six guns and more than two kilos of heroin to announce the major bust of a $20 million heroin drug operation that operated across the Bronx, Brooklyn and upstate New York, allegedly led by professional basketball player James "Fly" Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.