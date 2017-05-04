Beloved Brownsville basketball legend...

Beloved Brownsville basketball legend busted for leading heroin ring

A 65-year-old former NCAA and "beloved" American Basketball Association Brownsville basketball player allegedly ran a major heroin distribution ring that came crashing down on Wednesday after a nearly eight-month-long investigation, officials said. Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stood in front of $185,000 in cash, six guns and more than two kilos of heroin to announce the major bust of a $20 million heroin drug operation that operated across the Bronx, Brooklyn and upstate New York, allegedly led by professional basketball player James "Fly" Williams.

