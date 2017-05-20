Bay Ridge Democrats endorse Gentile f...

Bay Ridge Democrats endorse Gentile for district attorney

9 hrs ago

Councilmember Vincent Gentile, who has set his sights on becoming the next district attorney of Brooklyn, has picked up an endorsement in his own backyard. Leaders of the Bay Ridge Democrats announced that they are backing Gentile for DA.

