At Brooklyn town hall, de Blasio agrees to expand Shabbos parking program

19 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to expand a popular program that began in Borough Park and allows drivers in that predominantly Jewish neighborhood to pre-pay parking meters ahead of time on Friday afternoons to avoid getting hit with summonses during Shabbos. The mayor announced the expansion at a town hall at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in Borough Park on Tuesday.

