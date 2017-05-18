At Brooklyn town hall, de Blasio agrees to expand Shabbos parking program
Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to expand a popular program that began in Borough Park and allows drivers in that predominantly Jewish neighborhood to pre-pay parking meters ahead of time on Friday afternoons to avoid getting hit with summonses during Shabbos. The mayor announced the expansion at a town hall at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in Borough Park on Tuesday.
