Ashley Graham, Brooklyn-based supermodel and activist, to host book signing in Bay Ridge
On Wednesday, May 17, supermodel body activist, and now author Ashley Graham will host a book signing at The Bookmark Shoppe in Bay Ridge. One of the most outspoken voices gracing the cover of magazines today encourages women to be their most confident selves, recognize their personal beauty and reach for their highest dreams in this wise, warm and inspiring memoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|123
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|9 hr
|Juliana Morales
|3
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|11 hr
|Rome
|1
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 8
|Well Well
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Will
|133
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|May 5
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC