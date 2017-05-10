Ashley Graham, Brooklyn-based supermo...

Ashley Graham, Brooklyn-based supermodel and activist, to host book signing in Bay Ridge

On Wednesday, May 17, supermodel body activist, and now author Ashley Graham will host a book signing at The Bookmark Shoppe in Bay Ridge. One of the most outspoken voices gracing the cover of magazines today encourages women to be their most confident selves, recognize their personal beauty and reach for their highest dreams in this wise, warm and inspiring memoir.

