Anish Kapoor's endless black whirlpool opens in Brooklyn Bridge Park

16 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What could be mistaken for a contraption straight out of a sci-fi film is actually the latest art installation from Mumbai-born, Britain-based sculptor Anish Kapoor. Entering from Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 1, visitors maneuvered their way through a pebble-lined pathway to discover a 26-foot-wide never-ending vortex of black water.

