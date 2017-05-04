A Williamsburg coffee shop is suing S...

A Williamsburg coffee shop is suing Starbucks over their Unicorn Frappuccino

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Free Williamsburg

Last December Williamsburg coffee shop The End debuted their Unicorn Latte. The drink was a hit and little Unicorn Lattes were trotting throughout the neighborhood happily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Williamsburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 1 hr Will 133
C Change (ChelseaChanges.com) Fri JackARoo 1
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Fri jamessusan104 3
Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15) May 4 Jerry lee 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Apr 30 Jeremy F 25
Bobby Powell is a racist i think Apr 30 BobsBuddy 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC