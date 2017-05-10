A 'night mayor' for New York, Brookly...

A 'night mayor' for New York, Brooklyn's oil spill, and the Grammys return

Citi Bike launched just about four years ago in New York City, and in that time it's built up a pretty devoted audience; in 2016, the service saw 14 million trips , the highest number since its launch. But has it had a tangible effect on the number of people using public transit? A new study says yes: according CityLab , which first reported on the study, "for every thousand Citi Bike docks added along Brooklyn and Manhattan bus routes, bus trips dropped by 2.42 percent."

