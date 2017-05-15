6 things you need to know about US ro...

6 things you need to know about US rockers Highly Suspect

Read more: Salisbury Journal

From rocking out iconic London venues to strolling down the Grammys red carpet, Cape Cod trio Highly Suspect have come a long way since their days as a cover band putting their own spin on Sublime, Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd tracks. After their first EP of original music, First Offense, became a huge success in 2010, the band - made up of twin brothers Rich and Ryan Meyer and their best friend Jonny Stevens - decided to relocate to Brooklyn, New York, and just five years later their debut album received two Grammy nominations.

Brooklyn, NY

