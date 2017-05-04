37-year old male dies after jumping f...

37-year old male dies after jumping from Verrazano Bridge

17 hrs ago

Police said the man jumped from the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. The jumper, whose identity has yet to be released pending family notification, had a Connecticut address on his identification, and New Jersey license plates, said police. The man parked his Mazda on the bridge, immediately got out of his car, and jumped, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

