37-year old male dies after jumping from Verrazano Bridge
Police said the man jumped from the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. The jumper, whose identity has yet to be released pending family notification, had a Connecticut address on his identification, and New Jersey license plates, said police. The man parked his Mazda on the bridge, immediately got out of his car, and jumped, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|21 min
|joe
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|52
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Will
|133
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|May 5
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Jerry lee
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC