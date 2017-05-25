3 federal prison guards, all Brooklyn...

3 federal prison guards, all Brooklynites, charged with sex abuse of inmates

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A federal prison guard supervisor charged with repeatedly raping a female inmate who he knew spoke little English and would be turned over to immigration authorities was among three guards arrested Thursday in a prison sexual abuse scandal, authorities said. Carlos Richard Martinez, 47, of Brooklyn, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, could face life in prison if he is convicted of committing sexual attacks from December 2015 to April 2016 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to court papers filed by Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... 5 hr Carlos 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Thu tina anne 173
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Thu Alan 817
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Wed Mighty righty 10
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... May 22 Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... May 22 overlord 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC