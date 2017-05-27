27 Turtles Rescued From Poaching Attempt In NYC Park
More than two dozen turtles have been rescued after a group of women attempted to remove them from a lake in a New York City park. A passer-by stopped the group from removing the turtles from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn and called the police.
