1Hotels to embody Brooklyn

A new hotel in Brooklyn, New York, will open its doors to guests in May. The boutique hotel 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge will be the flagship property of 1 Hotels and boasts 194 rooms in a new-build property that looks out onto the the famous New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty. The hotel seeks to embody Brooklyn, from its sustainable design to the food it serves.

