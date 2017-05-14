14-year-old kicks off first Brooklyn North 5K for special needs kids
Runners took off on Cadman Plaza West and headed towards Borough Hall in a circuit that took them through Downtown Brooklyn, ending up in Cadman Plaza Park. Of the 40,000 members of the New York City Police Department, it is estimated that nearly 5,000 members have a child with special needs.
