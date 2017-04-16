World's first hot dog returns to Cone...

World's first hot dog returns to Coney Island

The world's first hot dog is making a comeback on Coney Island's Surf Avenue - and giving Nathan's Famous a run for its bun. Exactly 150 years ago, German immigrant Charles Feltman A invented the hot dog when he stuck a sausage inside a specially made elongated bun and called them "red hots."

