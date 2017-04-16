World's first hot dog returns to Coney Island
The world's first hot dog is making a comeback on Coney Island's Surf Avenue - and giving Nathan's Famous a run for its bun. Exactly 150 years ago, German immigrant Charles Feltman A invented the hot dog when he stuck a sausage inside a specially made elongated bun and called them "red hots."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|16 hr
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Sat
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Apr 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC