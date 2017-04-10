With Donovan absent, Brooklyn constit...

With Donovan absent, Brooklyn constituents plan town hall

Friday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Deep concerns over the policies of President Donald Trump, coupled with a belief that their local representative isn't standing up to him, are the impetus behind a constituent town hall that Brooklyn political activists are planning to hold in Bay Ridge. The group Fight Back Bay Ridge is the lead organization responsible for the planning of the NY 11 Town Hall to take place April 19, at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St., at 7 p.m. U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan , who represents New York's 11th Congressional District, has not yet held an in-person town hall meeting with constituents in Brooklyn since his election in 2015.

Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Brooklyn, NY

