Video & Full Show Audio: Todd Stoops Joins Spafford In Brooklyn
Thursday night Spafford performed at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. During the group's first set they were joined by Electric Beethoven's Todd Stoops who sat-in on keyboards.
