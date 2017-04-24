Transgender bill shot down in NY State Senate amid partisan rancor

A bill that would give transgender persons equal protections under the law was shot down - again - in a New York State Senate committee on Tuesday after a partisan clash over what the bill's sponsor, Sen. Daniel Squadron, called President Donald Trump's "campaign of divisiveness and fear." Following the vote, Squadron blasted Republicans who blocked the bill, saying in a statement, "Today, the Senate stood with Trumpian divisiveness, discrimination, and fear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.