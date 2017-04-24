Transgender bill shot down in NY State Senate amid partisan rancor
A bill that would give transgender persons equal protections under the law was shot down - again - in a New York State Senate committee on Tuesday after a partisan clash over what the bill's sponsor, Sen. Daniel Squadron, called President Donald Trump's "campaign of divisiveness and fear." Following the vote, Squadron blasted Republicans who blocked the bill, saying in a statement, "Today, the Senate stood with Trumpian divisiveness, discrimination, and fear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 min
|jimi-yank
|336,099
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|10 min
|jimi-yank
|44,086
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|30 min
|2 Dogs
|1,058
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|33 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,218
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO
|3,646
|White Privilege is a Profiling Clam (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,980
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 24
|Who is it
|131
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC