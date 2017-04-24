Todd Barry playing shows, filming new...

Todd Barry playing shows, filming new standup special in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Bob Saget is not the only comedian taping a standup special at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg next week. Todd Barry will be bringing his dryly acerbic stylings to MHOW on May 4 with 7 PM and 9:30 PM tapings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 36 min jimi-yank 6,495
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 44 min jimi-yank 44,109
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 53 min 2 Dogs 7,035
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 57 min NEMO 3,679
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Angelina Manicotti 1,566
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 13,882
Where is the President 1 hr 2 Dogs 66
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 24 Who is it 131
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC