Todd Barry playing shows, filming new standup special in Brooklyn
Bob Saget is not the only comedian taping a standup special at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg next week. Todd Barry will be bringing his dryly acerbic stylings to MHOW on May 4 with 7 PM and 9:30 PM tapings.
