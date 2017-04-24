Three More Ex-NYPD Cops Arrested in Cash-for-Gun-Permit Scheme
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim announces charges against former members of the NYPD's gun license division. Lt. Paul Dean and Officer Robert Espinel allegedly accepted bribes - including cash, prostitutes and cases of beer - for fast-tracking gun permits, some to people with extensive arrest records.
