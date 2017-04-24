Three-alarm fire spreads to 3 buildings in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Friday
A three-alarm fire thought to be fed by 150 cases of "Spare Fuel" for autos broke out in a garage in the Mapleton section of Borough Park on Friday afternoon and quickly spread to two adjacent residential buildings. Roughly 140 firefighters and EMTs responded to the blaze, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala, the Manhattan Borough Commander, said in an audio statement Friday evening.
Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
