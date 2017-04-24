Three-alarm fire spreads to 3 buildin...

Three-alarm fire spreads to 3 buildings in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A three-alarm fire thought to be fed by 150 cases of "Spare Fuel" for autos broke out in a garage in the Mapleton section of Borough Park on Friday afternoon and quickly spread to two adjacent residential buildings. Roughly 140 firefighters and EMTs responded to the blaze, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala, the Manhattan Borough Commander, said in an audio statement Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We VS We (Nov '09) 5 min G-Man 2,485
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 9 min G-Man 2,884
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 10 min G-Man 2,228
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 14 min NEMO 3,712
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 19 min FuMan Chu Yanks 44,127
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 27 min FuMan Chu Yanks 336,153
Chelsea Clinton is being groomed 37 min Pop goes the Weasel 9
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC