The cherry blossom explosion is happening in Brooklyn right now 0:0
The weekend forecast is sunny and hot and the place to be is the Sakura Matsuri festival in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The stars of the festival are the stunning Kanzan cherry trees that line the Cherry Essplanade, the fluffy blossoms of which attract some 60,000 visitors each year.
