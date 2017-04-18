Strulowitz hit with $90M fraud suit over alleged Brooklyn Ponzi scheme

A group of investors who put up $20 million in a Brooklyn real estate deal are accusing landlord Cheskel Strulowitz of a Ponzi scheme that cost them $90 million in damages. The investors - including Jacob and Benjamin Schonberg, Binyomin Halpern and Raphael Elkaim, all of Israel - claim that their Brooklyn partners, led by Strulowitz, used the $20 million to acquire about 20 properties throughout the borough, and then borrowed against those assets many times their value to purchase additional properties on their own.

