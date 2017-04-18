Sheepshead Bay, a favorite waterfront...

Sheepshead Bay, a favorite waterfront hideaway

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The waterfront neighborhood was a vacation resort back in the day. A big, beautiful vacation home that was built around 1870 and still survives at 2235 Emmons Ave. reminds us of this fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Wed Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Wed china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Tue doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Apr 16 Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC