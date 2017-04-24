Revolutionary War hero Kosciuszko bur...

Revolutionary War hero Kosciuszko burned bridges, now New York burns his

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

On July 4, 1783, Congress hired Tadeusz Kosciuszko to light the night sky with fireworks to celebrate the first year of American independence. On April 27, 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the New York skies lit in a foreshadowing of the demolition of the old Kosciuszko Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 min Paul Yanks 44,130
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 15 min Paul Yanks 336,180
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 47 min NEMO 3,739
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr About Face 6,505
Where is the President 1 hr 2 Dogs 71
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Whatever 174
We VS We (Nov '09) 2 hr 2 Dogs 2,488
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 24 Who is it 131
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC