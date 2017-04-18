Report: As homelessness increases, Brooklyn stands to lose thousands of units of affordable housing
A new report details trends of homelessness in New York City. The latest figures show a wide disparity among Brooklyn districts, but almost all areas stand to lose affordable housing.
