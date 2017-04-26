Questions persist in death of prominent New York judge

When Sheila Abdus-Salaam agreed to speak this month at an alumni gathering at Columbia Law School, it was business as usual for someone in demand as the first black woman to serve on New York's highest court. But only six days before the event at her alma mater, Abdus-Salaam's success story took a startling turn: Her body was found floating in the Hudson River, leaving those who knew her trying to reconcile a seemingly stable life with a mysterious death that's still under investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.