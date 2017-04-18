Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told police he got a madder and maddera and a strangled hera
The Brooklyn man accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano allegedly told New York City police detectives he "just lost it" and got "madder and madder and I strangled her" after he encountered the 30-year-old on a jogging path. Vetrano "didn't do anything," the suspect, 20-year-old Chanel Lewis, told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|14 hr
|doularoe
|1
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Sun
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Apr 15
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC