Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told police he got a madder and maddera and a strangled hera

The Brooklyn man accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano allegedly told New York City police detectives he "just lost it" and got "madder and madder and I strangled her" after he encountered the 30-year-old on a jogging path. Vetrano "didn't do anything," the suspect, 20-year-old Chanel Lewis, told police.

