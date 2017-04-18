Popular lifestyle blogger outed as buyer of $4M Brooklyn home 0:0
Joanna Goddard, who runs the popular A Cup of Jo lifestyle blog, has been outed as the buyer of this $4.32 million Brooklyn condo. Online commenters, who claim to know friends of Goddard, posted comments saying she bought a home in the $4 million to $5 million range with features including a formal dining room.
