Pier 6 settlement talks fall through; back to court for Brooklyn...

The Brooklyn Heights Association will face off against Brooklyn Bridge Park, the state and developers in a June hearing after settlements talks over a controversial development at Pier 6 fell through this week. Rendering courtesy of ODA-RAL Development Services - Oliver's Realty Group Settlement talks between the Brooklyn Heights Association and the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation over a controversial development project inside Brooklyn Bridge Park have fallen through.

