OPINION: The economic engine of affor...

OPINION: The economic engine of affordable housing in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

With more than half of statewide renters struggling to afford their homes and about 88,000 New Yorkers still homeless, the housing funds could not have come at a more critical time. The positive impact of these new funds will go well beyond new units of affordable housing - they will also catalyze spending and the creation of good-paying jobs that strengthen communities throughout our city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) 13 hr Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Wed Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Wed china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Tue doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Apr 16 Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC