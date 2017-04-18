On Police Treatment, Asian-Americans Show Ethnic, Generational Splits

Protesters attend a rally in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2016, in support of former NYPD Officer Peter Liang, who was convicted of manslaughter and official misconduct for the shooting death of Akai Gurley in a housing development stairwell. Last November, exit pollsters asked almost 14,000 Asian-American voters for the first time, "Do you think that police departments treat racial and ethnic groups equally?" It was one of four questions the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund was tracking among voters in the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S. Other topics included gun control, LGBT discrimination and immigration, but the issue of police accountability resulted in the most divisive answers.

