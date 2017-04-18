On Police Treatment, Asian-Americans ...

On Police Treatment, Asian-Americans Show Ethnic, Generational Splits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Protesters attend a rally in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2016, in support of former NYPD Officer Peter Liang, who was convicted of manslaughter and official misconduct for the shooting death of Akai Gurley in a housing development stairwell. Last November, exit pollsters asked almost 14,000 Asian-American voters for the first time, "Do you think that police departments treat racial and ethnic groups equally?" It was one of four questions the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund was tracking among voters in the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S. Other topics included gun control, LGBT discrimination and immigration, but the issue of police accountability resulted in the most divisive answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick 14 hr doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Sun Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Apr 15 teenathomas 2
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Apr 14 jakecole2012 32
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC