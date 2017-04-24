NYPD starts pilot body-camera rollout...

NYPD starts pilot body-camera rollout for cops Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 7 min jimi-yank 6,488
Barrrrack Obummmmer bwahaha 22 min Wall specialist 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 50 min jimi-yank 336,102
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Flushing the Season 44,090
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr tommy 3,650
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 8 hr expatriate 122
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 24 Who is it 131
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC