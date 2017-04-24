New novel examines coming of age in Irishtown, Brooklyn
In 1916, Ireland - fighting for its independence - erupts with the Easter Rising. The fate of Liam Garrity's father, an Irish rebel, is unknown, which leaves his mother and two sisters vulnerable on the family farm as British troops swarm, seeking reprisals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|Susanm
|313,973
|UNITED AIRLINES Mistakes Giant Rabbit with Chin...
|14 min
|Old Millennia Tramp
|4
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|17 min
|Bar Mitzva Bar None
|3,642
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|40 min
|2 Dongs
|1,055
|Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08)
|59 min
|Neighbor
|121
|Women going topless will change the dating scen...
|1 hr
|Prince a John
|6
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Fishstick Fanatic
|44,076
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Who is it
|131
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC