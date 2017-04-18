new Brooklyn man, 33, dies after being struck by car in DC

A 33-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being hit by a car Thursday in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C. D.C. police said a man driving a Volkswagen Golf was pulling away from a parking spot in the 2100 block of 8th Street NW when he hit a pedestrian. The victim, identified by police as Clinton Norman, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

