New Bike Lanes for Brooklyn's Fourth Avenue Up for Public Input
City officials will unveil details on a proposal to add eight miles of protected bike lanes to Fourth Avenue at two upcoming public meetings, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday . Residents are invited to give feedback and ask questions about the proposal, a DOT spokeswoman said, which would install the lanes between Boerum Hill and Bay Ridge.
