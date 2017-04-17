New app helps people make friends, no...

New app helps people make friends, not dates - really

There are apps to help you find parking spaces and apps to connect you with the perfect date, but now Brooklynites have an app to help them create actual, old fashioned friendships. On Thursday evening, CEO and co-founder Julian Ilson traveled to Brooklyn to launch Me3 in New York City.

