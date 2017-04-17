New app helps people make friends, not dates - really
There are apps to help you find parking spaces and apps to connect you with the perfect date, but now Brooklynites have an app to help them create actual, old fashioned friendships. On Thursday evening, CEO and co-founder Julian Ilson traveled to Brooklyn to launch Me3 in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Sun
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Apr 15
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Apr 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC