Nearly a year after he died, Pearl Wa...

Nearly a year after he died, Pearl Washington's sister works to continue his legacy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Nearly one year ago, mourners gathered to celebrate the life of Pearl Washington. We congregated at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn for his viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... 23 hr Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Apr 15 teenathomas 2
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Apr 14 jakecole2012 32
radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday... Apr 13 James 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC