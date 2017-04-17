Nearly a year after he died, Pearl Washington's sister works to continue his legacy
Nearly one year ago, mourners gathered to celebrate the life of Pearl Washington. We congregated at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn for his viewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|23 hr
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Apr 15
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Apr 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC