MTA to study potential impacts of 2-way toll on Verrazano

The MTA will study the potential impacts that reinstating a two-way toll on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge would have on traffic and revenue. Last month, Rep. Daniel Donovan asked the transit authority to estimate what a return to a two-way toll would look like, given traffic patterns, use of E-ZPass and a conversion to cashless tolling this summer.

