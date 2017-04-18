most recent comment

most recent comment

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynian

Only one block to the subway so maybe they'll get the people who commute to downtown Brooklyn as well as Manhattan. I don't think they'll have any problem finding buyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 min Ben 1,368
God Bless Trump 11 min Unfair Pharmacy M... 3
News NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped o... 1 hr Ifuckitgoat 4
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 2 hr jimi-yank 6,465
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Sun Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC