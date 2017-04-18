Mixed messages for the Brooklyn luxury market's 1st quarter
The Brooklyn luxury market - sales at and above $2 million - had a mixed first quarter with some potentially record-breaking sales. The New York City real estate market picked up steam in the first quarter of the year, driven by a release of pent-up demand from the election cycle, historic highs in the stock market, and a fear of future interest rate rises.
