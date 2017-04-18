Mixed messages for the Brooklyn luxur...

Mixed messages for the Brooklyn luxury market's 1st quarter

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Brooklyn luxury market - sales at and above $2 million - had a mixed first quarter with some potentially record-breaking sales. The New York City real estate market picked up steam in the first quarter of the year, driven by a release of pent-up demand from the election cycle, historic highs in the stock market, and a fear of future interest rate rises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 min Lem 44,029
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 min Lem 336,043
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 9 min rainmaker2016 16,203
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 min silly rabbit 313,917
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Fri Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC