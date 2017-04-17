Millennium Principal Wants Students to Learn from Each Other
Students at Millennium Brooklyn High school don't sit in rows of desks facing their teacher, they sit in groups facing each other. The unconventional classroom set-up speaks to Principal Kevin Conway's philosophy that students should learn as much from each other as they do from their instructors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|23 hr
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Apr 15
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Apr 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC