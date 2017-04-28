Mayor: Slope shelter on the way
Mayor DeBlasio will bring a 250-bed homeless shelter to the greater Park Slope area as the city prepares to end the its dealings with a Gowanus Super 8 hotel currently providing refuge for 172 dispossessed locals. The mayor announced the new shelter on April 21 during his weekly appearance on Brian Lehrer's WNYC radio show , when he responded to an irate caller who claimed the city was stuffing low-income, minority communities with homeless shelters, while giving gentrified Park Slope a free pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 min
|TMAN_Mets
|44,073
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|11 min
|Susanm
|16,212
|Women going topless will change the dating scen...
|13 min
|Prince John
|5
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|14 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|3,631
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Who is it
|131
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC