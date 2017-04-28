Mayor: Slope shelter on the way

Mayor DeBlasio will bring a 250-bed homeless shelter to the greater Park Slope area as the city prepares to end the its dealings with a Gowanus Super 8 hotel currently providing refuge for 172 dispossessed locals. The mayor announced the new shelter on April 21 during his weekly appearance on Brian Lehrer's WNYC radio show , when he responded to an irate caller who claimed the city was stuffing low-income, minority communities with homeless shelters, while giving gentrified Park Slope a free pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.