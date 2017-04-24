Man arrested in connection to lower Manhattan shooting near Whitehall terminal
A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a lower Manhattan shooting that happened near the Whitehall Terminal. Jason Wright, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday, and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
