Man arrested in connection to lower Manhattan shooting near Whitehall terminal

12 hrs ago

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a lower Manhattan shooting that happened near the Whitehall Terminal. Jason Wright, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday, and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

