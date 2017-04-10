Local nonprofit gives away free prom dresses
Prom night is one of the most memorable nights for any high school student, and one local nonprofit is stepping up to make sure those in need of prom dresses will have them for the special evening. A Sister's Hand is aiming to make sure every girl in Brooklyn feels special.
