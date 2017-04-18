Limits sought on access of witness ta...

Limits sought on access of witness tapes in mob extortion case

11 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are pushing to limit access to recordings of sources that helped them build an extortion case against alleged Bonanno family mobsters. The feds fear potential witness intimidation if the sources become widely known, so they only want defense lawyers, their legal staff and the defendants to have access to the audio.

Read more at New York Daily News.

