Lena Hall to Celebrate the Power of Art at St. Ann's Warehouse Gala

St. Ann's Warehouse has announced its 2017 gala, which will feature a special concert, created for the occasion, by Tony Award-winner and GRAMMY Award-nominee Lena Hall , Monday, June 5, at the "stunning" waterfront theater in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The event honors Brooklyn pioneers Buzzy O'Keeffe and Steve Hindy, the founder-proprietors of The River Caf and Brooklyn Brewery, respectively, who set the bar-literally-on vision, fortitude and excellence.

