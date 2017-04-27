Lena Hall to Celebrate the Power of Art at St. Ann's Warehouse Gala
St. Ann's Warehouse has announced its 2017 gala, which will feature a special concert, created for the occasion, by Tony Award-winner and GRAMMY Award-nominee Lena Hall , Monday, June 5, at the "stunning" waterfront theater in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The event honors Brooklyn pioneers Buzzy O'Keeffe and Steve Hindy, the founder-proprietors of The River Caf and Brooklyn Brewery, respectively, who set the bar-literally-on vision, fortitude and excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 min
|jimi-yank
|44,117
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 min
|Billy Ball
|336,118
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|25 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,691
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|40 min
|idk
|173
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|16,227
|Should TV pay Baseball or should Baseball pay TV?
|1 hr
|New thinking
|1
|Remember who won best actor in 2013?
|1 hr
|Get over it
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 24
|Who is it
|131
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC