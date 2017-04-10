Law & disorder: Bike robbery, stabbing, drug bust top week's events

At around 5:50 p.m., two kids, ages 10 and 15, were riding their bikes near the Bank of America on Richmond Avenue and Amboy Road when two unknown males stopped them and asked about their bikes, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. One of the suspects then displayed a knife before the two men fled with the bikes toward Amboy Road, police said.

