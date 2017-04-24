Kings County Criminal Bar Association...

Kings County Criminal Bar Association honors 4 at annual dinner

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Kings County Criminal Bar Association hosted its annual dinner on Saturday where it honored four, including the late Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson, during a celebration at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. "We had great honorees, we were joined by so many great people - supreme court judges, criminal court judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors, court officers, clerks, executive ADAs, past bar association presidents, current bar association presidents, soon-to-be presidents [and] past honorees," said KCCBA President Michael Cibella.

