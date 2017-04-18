Iron Maiden: Intro Video For The Book Of Souls 2017 Tour [News]

Maiden's The Book Of Souls Tour resumes with a set of arena shows, kicking off in Sportpalais, Antwerp, Belgium on April 22nd and continuing into Germany, UK and Ireland, wrapping up with two sold-out shows at London's 02 arena on May 27th and 28th. After that, Iron Maiden goes to the U.S. for an extensive series of arena and amphitheatre shows including dates in Canada, ending with two nights in Brooklyn, New York on July 21st and 22nd.

